GoBackModi vs #TNWelcomesModi trends on Twitter ahead of Modi-Xi meet

Chennai, Oct 11: Hours before Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping visit to Mamallapuram, which is 50 km away from Chennai, for a two-day informal summit, their second since the Wuhan summit in 2018, hashtags like #GobackModi and #TNwelcomesModi started trending on Twitter.

Hashtag like #GoBackModi was trending on Twitter with over 40,000 tweets, followed by its Chinese version with over 24,000 tweets. This time Tamil Twitter has taken it up a notch, trending the same thing in Chinese, #回到莫迪, as the state prepares for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi haters in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also started posting tweets using the hashtag #GobackModi. But #GoBackModi has been most associated with Tamil Nadu.

Modi-Xi summit: 18 types of vegetables, fruits, used to erect gate at 'Panch Rathas'

However, it has now become par for course for #GoBackModi to trend on Twitter every time the Prime Minister Naredra Modi is anywhere near Tamil Nadu.

People in Tamil Nadu are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are demanding him to return back. The anger and frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are growing in India.

However, Modi is not the only BJP leader to be greeted by a hashtag. In July 2018, #GoBackAmitShah trended on Twitter when the BJP chief visited Chennai to oversee expansion plans for the party.

The other hashtag, #TNwelcomesModi, was also tweeted 20,000 times. This seemed like a counter to the anti-Modi hashtag, and it trended as well in India.

Tamil literary work, Pattinapalai talks of a Chinese ship dropping anchor on the east coast, in Tamil Nadu. Some Chinese literature, too, make references to contacts with Tamil Nadu regions#TNWelcomesModi#TNWelcomesXiJinping pic.twitter.com/sf5dYC8EUB — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) October 11, 2019

Mamallapuram founded by great Pallava King Narasimhavarman is all set for Modi Xi meet



A section of People consumed by politics of hate fail to understand the importance of such global meet that raise UNESCO accredited town on a global platform#TNWelcomesModi#ModixijinpingMeet pic.twitter.com/8q62iTYuRX — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariindic) October 11, 2019

#TNWelcomesModi



The rock cut temples of Mahabalipuram is testimony to the glorious Sanatan culture of Tamil Nadu.



Tamil Nadu was the birthplace of Bakthi movement and it will remain a bastion of Hindu culture for ages to come pic.twitter.com/kZXgWubbRt — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) October 11, 2019