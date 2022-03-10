BJP set to retake UP, AAP to make debut in Punjab

Punjab polls: At 10:15 am, AAP's vote share stands at 42.36 per cent, Cong 22.95

Goa polls: At 10:45 am, BJP's vote share stands at 33.4 per cent, Cong 23.06

India

oi-Prakash KL

Panaji, Mar 10: The BJP is leading in 18 Assembly seats of Goa, while the Congress is ahead in 14, as per the latest trends.

Besides, the TMC is leading in five seats and independents were ahead in three seats. The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly elections held in the state's 40 seats on February 14.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

The BJP's vote share as of now (10:45 am) stands at 33.4 per cent, while the INC's share stands at 23.06 per cent. The AAP's vote share stands at 7.08 per cent, while the others have got 18.8 per cent.

Altogether 302 candidates contested the elections which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

The voter turnout was 79 per cent.

Most exit polls have predicted a hung House, amid talk of various post-result scenarios.

Double COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been made compulsory for entering counting centres, where three layers of security are in place.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at both the counting centres and all the results are expected around noon, the official said, adding anyone eligible to enter will have to carry either a negative RT-PCR certificate or double vaccination proof.

Besides BJP and Congress, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress apart from independents contested the polls.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, despite winning 17 seats, the Congress could not come to power as the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:59 [IST]