Goa: No new CM says BJP, here is how the numbers are stacked up

New Delhi, Sep 20: With the Congress moving forward to try and form the government in Goa, there has been talk that the BJP may look to bring in a temporary replacement for Manohar Parrikar.

The matter was discussed at length between BJP's organisational secretary Ram Lal and Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. Shah was told that there was no need to find a replacement and there was absolutely no threat to the BJP led government in Goa.

Further Ram Lal said that the allies were ready to abide by any decision taken by the BJP leadership.

With the allies standing strong besides the BJP, the party has decided not to take any decision on appointing a CM. If a new CM has to take over, then he or she would have to face a floor test. The BJP would not want this scenario now.

In the 40 member House, the Congress claimed the support of 21 legislators. The Congress is the single largest party in the state and has 16 MLAs. The BJP on its own has 14 legislators. It has the support of the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party who have 3 MLAs each.