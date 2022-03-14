Who will be next CM of Goa? BJP to decide today when to stake claim to form govt in state

Despite suspense over next CM, Goa MLAs to take oath on Mar 15

Goa: MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar administered oath as pro-tem speaker at Raj Bhavan by the Governor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Mar 14: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday.

BJP leader Gaonkar, who recently won the election from Sanvordem Assembly seat, took the oath at Raj Bhavan in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

The governor has summoned the Assembly session on Tuesday for the new members to take oath. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month. The BJP, which won 20 seats, will be staking claim to form next government in the coastal state.

Two central observers of the BJP - party's general secretary B L Santhosh and Union minister Piyush Goyal - are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday evening to decide on formation of the new government and chief minister of the state, sources said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:07 [IST]