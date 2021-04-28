Goa COVID restrictions explained: Casinos to stay shut? What’s in store for the tourists?

Goa lockdown: Bars, casinos, public transport to remain shut till May 3

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Apr 28: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday announced the imposition of lockdown in the state from Thursday evening. Full lockdown will be imposed in Goa from the evening of April 29 till the morning of May 3.

"People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state," Sawant said at a press conference in Panaji.

"If people do not step out for the next four days we will be successful in breaking the chain of this surge," Sawant said.

As per the orders

Casinos, hotels and pubs will remain closed during the lockdown.

Restaurants will only be allowed to operate their kitchens for home deliveries.

Dine-ins will not be allowed.

Public transport will remain shut

There will be no restriction for essential services at the entry points of the state.

Tourists already in the state will not be allowed to step out of their hotel rooms.