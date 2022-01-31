YouTube
    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena withdraws its Panaji candidate to back Utpal Parrikar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Jan 31: The Shiv Sena has dropped its candidate from Goa's Panaji to support former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, who is contesting the February 14 state election as an independent.

    "We're keeping our word. Shiv Sena is withdrawing its candidate Shailendra Velingkar from Panaji. Not just that, our workers will fully support Utpal Parrikar. We believe that the battle for Panaji is just about election, but also about the purification of Goa Politics (sic)," Sanjay tweeted.

    Raut had said his party, which had formed a tie-up with the NCP for Goa elections, would support Parrikar if he promised not to back the BJP post elections.

    X