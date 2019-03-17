Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away, Union Cabinet's condolence meet today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away in Goa on Sunday after a prolonged illness. Parrikar, 63, was suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 31, 2019. He has been in and out of hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa since last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Condolence meet to be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am today for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The ruling Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) has asked Goa BJP MLAs not to leave the state amid reports that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health is deteriorating. The Goa BJP on Sunday morning said that its leadership was "already thinking about a political transit phase" as political developments heightened in Goa.

Also read: Who is Manohar Parrikar? Mumbai IIT graduate who loved politics

The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had deteriorated on Friday sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

As of March-June 2018, Parrikar was undergoing treatment for a pancreatitis at a hospital in the US. He returned to India and in September was admitted in the AIIMS, Delhi for treatment.[32] On October 27, 2018, the Health Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane, confirmed that Parrikar has been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Last year, Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment for advanced pancreatic ailment in the US. He had formed a Cabinet Advisory Committee to guide the state during his absence. On his return, Parrikar continued to discharge his duty as chief minister of Goa.

Parrikar is survived by two sons - Utpal, who is an Electrical Engineering graduate from Michigan State University and Abhijat, who is a local businessman. Parrikar's wife Medha died in 2001.