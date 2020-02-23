  • search
    Goa Carnival begins, thousands watch float parade led by King Momo

    Panaji, Feb 23: The world-renowned Goa Carnival 2020 began in Panaji on Saturday and thousands of people lined the streets to watch the float parade led by the mythological King Momo who hold reigns in the state for four days.

    The parade, flagged off by state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, traveled three kilometres on the picturesque DB Bandodkar Road along the Mandovi river and culminated four hours later near the Kala Academy.

    Section 144 lifted ahead of Goa Carnival 2020

    Lawyer Shalom Saldanha was chosen as King Momo by the state tourism department for this year's festivities, which will culminate on February 25.

    Among the highlights of the float parade were martial arts performers and decorated cars. Speaking to PTI before the start of the parade, 'King Momo' Saldanha said festivities this year were dedicated to a drug-free Goa. "Say no to drugs. When you drink, drink responsibly," he said.

    The Carnival parade will be held in Margao on Sunday followed by towns like Mapusa, Morjim, Quepem and Curchorem.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
