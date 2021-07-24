YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa BJP urges central government to provide assistance to flood-affected people

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, July 24: The BJP's Goa unit on Saturday said it has urged the Central government to provide all the necessary assistance to the coastal state, which has been severely hit by incessant rainfall and flooding over the last two days.

    {image-dw_20210724150046 www.oneindia.com}

    BJP Goa Pradesh President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party will launch a helpline for people who need assistance at this time.

    Many flout COVID-19 rules during Navjot Singh Sidhu’s installation ceremony; FIR lodged Many flout COVID-19 rules during Navjot Singh Sidhu’s installation ceremony; FIR lodged

    "We have appealed to the Centre to support the state in the times of crisis. We are sure that, as in the past, this time too, the government will come to the rescue of flood victims," Tanavade said.

    Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet ministers are on the field helping people, and the government machinery is also working overtime to ensure that the damage is minimum, he said.

    Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar congradulates Olympic silver medallist Mirabai ChanuTokyo Olympics: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar congradulates Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

    The BJP leader said the party workers are on the field providing assistance to the people in their respective areas, he added. One person died, around 1,000 houses were damaged and hundreds of people were evacuated from low-lying parts of Goa, which were inundated due to heavy rains and overflowing of rivers. The state on Friday witnessed one of the worst floods in nearly 40 years.

    More GOA News  

    Read more about:

    goa bjp floods politics

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X