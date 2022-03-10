YouTube
    Goa: BJP to stake claim to form government today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP will meet with Goa Governor, P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake a claim to form the government.

    

    The BJP was locked in a tight fight with the Congress. As per the current trends, the BJP is leading in 18 seats in Goa which elects 40 MLAs. The BJP is still 3 below the majority mark, but is confident that it will form the government with the support of the others. The rule mandates that the Governor should give the single largest party the opportunity to form the government and also test the numbers on the floor of the House.

    The Congress which was hopeful of a win in Goa had moved its leaders out to thwart any attempts of horse trading. The party is currently leading on 12 seats, while the TMC and others are ahead in 4 each.

    The AAP on the other hand is leading on 2 seats.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
