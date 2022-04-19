Global Centre for Traditional Medicine aims to bring ancient wisdom and modern science together: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar aims to bring ancient wisdom and modern science together."

"It's very important for this new centre (WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine) to play an important role in expanding the scope of yoga. I also want to keep 5 goals for this Global Centre, including the compilation of a database for traditional medicines using tech," PM Modi said.

"India's worthy traditions are very useful to the world in fighting diseases like diabetes, obesity & depression. Yoga is prevailing through International Yoga Day & helping in decreasing mental pressure & maintaining balance all over the world," he added.

The Prime Minister said "The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field". He further declared "India takes this partnership as a huge responsibility for serving the entire humanity."

Expressing happiness on the venue of the WHO Center, The Prime Minister said "Jamnagar's contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine." Shri Modi said that more than five decades ago the world's first Ayurvedic University was established in Jamnagar. The city has a quality Ayurvedic institute in Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

The Prime Minister emphasized that our ultimate goal should be of attaining wellness. He said while staying disease-free may be an important part of the life but ultimate goal has to be wellness. Importance of wellness, said the Prime Minister, was keenly felt during the pandemic period. "The world is looking for new dimension of health care delivery today. I am happy that by giving the slogan 'One planet our health' WHO has promoted the Indian vision of 'One Earth, One Health'.

The Prime Minister said "India's traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life." Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment, said Shri Modi and elaborated that in Ayurveda, apart from healing and treatment; social health, mental health-happiness, environmental health, sympathy, compassion and productivity are included. "Ayurveda is taken as the knowledge of life and it has been deemed as fifth Veda", Shri Modi said. Good health is directly related to a balanced diet, said the Prime Minister. He explained that our ancestors considered diet as half of the treatment and our medical systems are replete with dietary advice. The Prime Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride for India that 2023 has been chosen as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. He said that this step will prove to be beneficial for the humanity.

The Prime Minister noted the rising demand for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani formulations globally as many countries are stressing upon the traditional medicine for dealing with the pandemic. Similarly, Yoga is gaining popularity across the world. Shri Modi pointed out that Yoga is proving immensely useful in fighting diseases like diabetes, obesity and depression. Yoga is also helping people in reducing mental tension and finding balance in mind-body and consciousness.

The Prime Minister laid down five goals for the new Center. First, to create a database of traditional knowledge system using technology; second, GCTM can create international standards for testing and certification of traditional medicines so that confidence in these medicines improves. Third, GCTM should evolve as a platform where global experts of traditional medicines come together and share experiences. He also asked the centre to explore the possibility of an annual traditional medicine festival. Fourth, GCTM should mobilize funding for research in the field of traditional medicines. Finally, GCTM should develop protocols for holistic treatment of specific diseases so that patients could benefit from both traditional and modern medicine.

PM Modi invoked the Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' and prayed for whole world to always remain healthy. He said that with establishment of WHO-GCTM, this tradition will get further enriched.