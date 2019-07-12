Give me a time and date, want to take a floor test, Kumaraswamy to Speaker

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 12: Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy has said that he was ready to take a trust vote on the floor of legislative assembly.

I have decided to take a trust vote, please fix a time for it, he urged the Speaker of the House, Ramesh Kumar. I am ready for anything, I am not here to stick on to power, Kumaraswamy also added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered maintaining of status quo on both issues relating to resignations and disqualification of the MLAs until Tuesday, when it hears the matter next.

While adjourning hearing on the matter, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that various issues of interpretation of the Constitutional provisions arise in this case. The questions of judicial interference also arise and it needs to be examined if the Speaker needs to decide on the disqualification of the MLAs first.

SC orders status quo in Karnataka; No decision by Speaker until Tuesday

Earlier, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi arguing for the rebel MLAs urged the court to issue a contempt notice against the Speaker. The Speaker cannot challenge the authority of the Supreme Court, he said.