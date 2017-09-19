Girl dies after being pushed from 3rd floor in school in UP

A 9th standard student died after she was allegedly pushed from the 3rd floor at Modern City Montessori School in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

According to news agency ANI, the school administration claims the girl was taken to the hospital and the parents were informed. However, her father has claimed that he was not informed.

Mithilesh Mishra, acting principal of the school said he took the injured girl to the hospital immediately and also informed her parents.

"CCTV cameras at the school have not been working for some days now," he said.

The victim's father alleged that his daughter was pushed from behind. "School students had come home to inform me of the incident, no teachers came," he said.

Deoria- My daughter said she was pushed from behind. School students had come home to inform me of the incident, no teachers came: Father pic.twitter.com/EmSH4TB7KQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2017

As per Hindustan Times, Police are on the look out for some teachers and the principal of the school who absconded after the incident. A case has been registered under Section 302 against unidentified people based on a complaint from the victim's father, superintendent of police Rajeev Malhotra said.

This incident occurred at a time when Gurgaon's Ryan International School is being scrutinized for their security measures.

OneIndia News