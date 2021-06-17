Ghaziabad assault video: Fresh complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India head

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: A complaint has been lodged against actor Swara Bhaskar, Arfa Khanum, Asif Khan of Twitter India and Manish Maheshwari, who is the India head of Twitter over the Ghaziabad assault video.

The complaint was filed by advocate Amit Acharya at the Delhi Tilak Marg police station. An FIR is however yet to be lodged over the fresh complaint even as the Delhi Police launched a probe.

The development came shortly after a case was filed in Uttar Pradesh against Twitter over posts on a viral video of an assault that the police say tried to incite communal violence.

Uttar Pradesh Police books Twitter, Congress and others for provoking 'communal unrest'

The rules came into effect on May 25 and Twitter is yet to comply with them and due to this their protection as an intermediary has gone. Twitter is liable for penal actions against any Indian law just as any publisher is, sources said.

Twitter was accused of not removing misleading content linked to an incident in Ghaziabad on June 5, in which an elderly Muslim man had alleged that his beard was cut off and he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram by a group.

The police however said that the incident was not a communal one. In fact the man in question Sufi Abdul Samad was attacked by six men-both Hindus and Muslims as they were unhappy with the amulets he had sold to them. The FIR charged Twitter and several journalists for inciting communal sentiments with posts sharing the allegations made by the man of the assault.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:05 [IST]