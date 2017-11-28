Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, inaugurate the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

Addressing a huge gathering of Entrepreneur from across the country Ivanka said that "In the city of pearls the biggest treasure is you (points at the audience)... You are rewriting the rules. The people of India inspire us all."

"Proud to say that women make up for 50% of the entrepreneurs present at the summit. Only when women are empowered to thrive; will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential," she said.

"In the last decade, women have made remarkable strides in starting new businesses... Today, more than 11 mn women in the United States own businesses. They employ nearly 9 mn workers, and generate over $1 trillion in revenue," she further said.

"India is truly an inspiration to all of us all over us the world. Through innovative talent and entrepreneurial ability, you have made remarkable strides" Senior Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump said.

We must ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to capital, networks, resources and equitable laws. When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect. Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks.Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families & communities, she said.

Here in India, I want to applaud PM Narendra Modi for his firm belief that "The progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women," she added.

The world's largest gathering of young entrepreneurs is being co-hosted by India and the United States.

OneIndia News