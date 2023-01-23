Germany holds back Leopard tanks supply

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Despite the fact that several European countries and some NATO members have agreed for the supply, the refusal to send Leopard tanks has come from Germany.

New Delhi, Jan 23: It is nearly a year now since the Ukraine war began and there does not seem to be an end to it in the near future as no one is emerging as a clear winner. However, all this while, whereas Russia has launched a new offensive, NATO is still not able to have a clear thought on what it is going to do. The recent development is that the members could not agree on the transfer of Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

No doubt that Ukraine would not have held back Russian onslaught for this long without NATO support but it has been scatter-brained and often delayed. This time too, Germany despite all intense pressure to offer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine has decided to go against the sentiments from several NATO members.

It's pertinent to note that the refusal to send Leopard tanks has come from Germany despite the fact that several European countries and some NATO members agreed for the supply. For instance, NATO members Poland and Denmark are willing to supply these tanks to Ukraine that are with them; however, for any final decision German government's approval is required.

Leopard 2 tanks are 'crucial' say Ukraine

It's not that European nations or NATO has not supplied weapons to Ukraine not just in the ongoing war but before that as well. In fact, most of the resistance that Ukrainian soldiers have been able to put down has come from the Soviet era tanks that were modernized and then supplied to Ukraine. However, Ukraine is now asking for little sophisticated weaponry like Leopard tanks that are known for their invincibility.

Although Leopard tanks are not new in the sense that they were developed in the late 1970s, they have gone through several modernization processes. >From replacing the American M48 Patton tanks to becoming the ultimate symbol of great firepower, they come with higher mobility, and sturdy armour for defence and offense.

So far there are nearly 3,500 tanks in service. The 60-tonne battle tanks that have been developed by German weapons manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) come fitted with 120mm smoothbore cannon. Their max speed could go up to 70 km per hour; thus, they are quite swift for quick military operations.

Nonetheless, Leopard 2 tanks not just offer protection against mines but defend themselves against anti-tank fire and improvised explosive devices. However, for now Ukraine will have to fight its war without these 'all-rounder tanks.'

