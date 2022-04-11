YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gavaskar said this about the Kohinoor Diamond and the internet can’t stop raving

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar always manages to impress with his words. His latest was a remark about the Kohinoor diamond.

    During the game between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants he requested his fellow British commentator, Alan Wilkins to use his influence and get the Kohinoor diamond back.

    Gavaskar said this about the Kohinoor Diamond and the internet can’t stop raving

    On the tv screen the visuals of the beautifully lit Marine Drive also known as the Queen's Necklace was shown. It at this time that Gavaskar while comparing Marine Drive to the Queen's Necklace said, 'we are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.

    While laughing at the comment, Gavaskar then asks Wilkins if he had any special influence to so that he would request the British Government to give back the diamond.

    The internet was highly impressed and amused with what Gavaskar had to say.

    More KOHINOOR News  

    Read more about:

    kohinoor

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X