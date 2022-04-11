Gavaskar said this about the Kohinoor Diamond and the internet can’t stop raving

India to make all out efforts to get back Kohinoor despite UK's reluctance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar always manages to impress with his words. His latest was a remark about the Kohinoor diamond.

During the game between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants he requested his fellow British commentator, Alan Wilkins to use his influence and get the Kohinoor diamond back.

On the tv screen the visuals of the beautifully lit Marine Drive also known as the Queen's Necklace was shown. It at this time that Gavaskar while comparing Marine Drive to the Queen's Necklace said, 'we are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.

While laughing at the comment, Gavaskar then asks Wilkins if he had any special influence to so that he would request the British Government to give back the diamond.

The internet was highly impressed and amused with what Gavaskar had to say.

Sunil Gavaskar just asked fellow commentator @alanwilkins22 to return the Kohinoor. “If you have any influence, maybe you can ask the Queen to return it.”



😂😂😂



Gavaskar Sir ko Bharat Ratna when? — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) April 10, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins made a comment about Marine Drive being called the Queen’s Necklace is GOLD! #TATAIPL2022 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 10, 2022

Oh LORD!

Sunil Gavaskar just did it!!

He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually!



An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR — Adam Rego ֎ (@mindfulprostate) April 10, 2022

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 16:08 [IST]