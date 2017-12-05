Gauri Lankesh murder: Three months on, no headway in probe; family demands answers

"I am Gauri", "arrest the murderers" chants reverberated once again in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Friends, family and supporters of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh protested demanding justice marking three months of her assassination. No arrests, no answers and no headway in the probe became the highlight of the protests.

Three months after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by assailants outside her residence in the special investigation team probing the matter seems to have hit a dead end with no concrete leads. Gauri Lakesh's family has demanded a swift probe. "It has been three months since her death and no arrests have been made. There has been no progress in the investigation and the government doesn't seem to be considering other agencies. We want answers and a swift, conclusive end to the probe," said Kavita Lankesh, Gauri's sister.

Writers like ChamPa, Yogesh master took part in the protest on Tuesday. Protestors intended to take out a march from Maurya circle to the Chief Minister's residence but were stopped within minutes by the police. Dozens of protesters shouted slogans against the police even as they were whisked away in a bus.

"Three months of Gauri's murder and thirty months of Dr M M Kalburgi's murder and no arrests. What are the investigation agencies doing?", asked Narasimhamurthy, Advocate and activist. The SIT released sketches of two suspects in the case and that remains the only breakthrough in the case. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has time and again claimed that the SIT is in the know of the accused in the case and arrests will be made shortly.

OneIndia News