Gateway to puja pandal collapses due to strong winds in West Bengal

A gateway to pooja pandal collapsed on Wednesday due to strong winds after a storm in West Bengal's East Midnapore.

Gateway to puja pandal collapses due to strong winds in West Bengal (Representative image)
As per the visuals provided by ANI, fortunately, nobody was on the road when the gateway collapsed. Onlookers raised alarm as the gateway began to collapse.

The gateway made of wooden blocks and metal bars fell on vehicles parked on the roadside.

No casualties reported.

