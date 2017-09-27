Gateway to puja pandal collapses due to strong winds in West Bengal

A gateway to pooja pandal collapsed on Wednesday due to strong winds after a storm in West Bengal's East Midnapore.
As per the visuals provided by ANI, fortunately, nobody was on the road when the gateway collapsed. Onlookers raised alarm as the gateway began to collapse.
The gateway made of wooden blocks and metal bars fell on vehicles parked on the roadside.
No casualties reported.
#WATCH: Gateway to a pandal collapses due to strong winds after a storm in West Bengal's East Midnapore. pic.twitter.com/TWju6Ylq2d— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2017