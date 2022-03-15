GATE 2022 Results soon on gate.iitkgp.ac.in: Check result details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 15: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will soon be releasing the GATE 2022 results on the official website. GATE result is expected by 4 pm in the evening.

    As per the GATE 2022 schedule available on the official website, the GATE 2022 Results will be declared on the official website by March 17, 2022.

    Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2022 exams can visit the official website of GATE for further details on the declaration of the results.

    The GATE 2022 exams were held in two sessions on February 5, 6 and 12, and 13, respectively. Candidates were provided with the answer key for the exams on February 21, 2022, while the last date for students to submit the challenges was February 25, 2022.

    The GATE 2022 answer key will be available on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be available on this page. The link will be made active once the results are declared on the official website. GATE 2022 Cut Off will be released soon after GATE Exam results.

    How to check GATE Result 2022?

    • To begin, go to the official website.
    • Find the Result link on the homepage.
    • Fill in the registration number, password, and other information by clicking the link.
    • Then, after clicking the submit button, enter the captcha code.
    • Your Result will appear on your screen after that.
    • Save the Result and double-check everything.
    • Finally, print the Results page for future reference.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:32 [IST]
    X