GATE 2018: Job opportunities, how to apply, important dates

GATE 2018 online registration will end on October 5. The online application process is open on the official website.

Since the application closing date (05th October 2017) is approaching fast, the applicants are advised to submit the application form at the earliest,' said a notification from the GATE 2018 official website. According to IIT Guwahati 'no extension of application closing date' of GATE 2018 online registration will be provided. The GATE 2018 online application processing system (GOAPS) is open now at gate.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2018 Application Process: Important Dates

These are the important dates to keep in mind for GATE 2018 exam:

GATE 2018 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website Opens: September 1, 2017

Last Date for Submission of Online Application of GATE 2018 (through Website): October 5, 2017

Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 17, 2017

Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): January 5, 2018

GATE 2018 Examination: February, 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: March 17, 2018

GATE 2018: Job opportunities

In the past, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also used GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for employment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India to name a few.

Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government, i.e., Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (Science and Technology) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, is now also being carried out on the basis of GATE score.

GATE 2018: Exam Pattern

GATE 2018 will be conducted on 23 subjects (also referred to as "papers"). GATE Examination for all the 23 subjects will be conducted as ONLINE Computer Based Test (CBT). The GATE online examination paper will contain some questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using the virtual keypad. Rest of the questions will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.

The candidates will use ONLY an on-screen virtual calculator provided for the examination. A candidate can appear only in ANY ONE paper of the GATE examination. Examination for some of the papers in GATE 2018 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate can appear for the examination in one session ONLY. Exact details of the complete examination schedule will be notified later on the GATE 2018 website.

GATE 2018: How to apply

Application for GATE 2018 must be submitted ONLINE (through GOAPS website, http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in) by paying necessary application fee. For GATE 2018, all information related to the application process will be available in the GOAPS website. While filling the GATE 2018 application, a candidate must take utmost care to fill all the fields, save and verify the filled in details before clicking "Submit and Proceed to Payment" button. Once application is submitted, you cannot change any of the details entered.

OneIndia News