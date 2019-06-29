  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gangster's wife among two arrested for Vikas Chaudhary's murder

    By
    |

    Faridabad, June 29: The Haryana police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad. The wife and servant of a gangster in Haryana have been arrested.

    Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary Image coutesy: ANI Twitter
    Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary Image coutesy: ANI Twitter

    Police says they provided weapons to two of the accused who shot Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in his car earlier this week.

    BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been granted bail by Bhopal's Special Court. He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore, on June 26.

    [Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad]

    "Gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and his domestic help Naresh made available weapons to accused Vikas alias Bhalla, a resident of village Dhanwapur, and Sachin of village Kheri in Faridabad district, involved in firing along with two other persons," Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

    Naresh has identified Vikas in the CCTV footage and informed that he is the same person to whom he made available the weapons, Virk added.

    He said the car used in the murder of the Congress leader has also been recovered.

    Police said there was a dispute between Vikas Chaudhary and the gangster over money.

    On June 27, the Haryana Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi had condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

    Vikas Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector 9 Faridabad when the attackers fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, police had said.

    A murder case was registered and several police teams were formed to search for the attackers.

    More HARYANA News

    Read more about:

    haryana congress

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 19:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue