Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja to get glimpse of an 85-year-old idol

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

One of the biggest and most famous Ganesha idols in Mumbai is Lalbaugcha Raja. This 85-year-old idol is situated in Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandalin, a narrow lane of Lalbaug Market in Mumbai. It is believed that the idol fulfills everyone's wishes and people along with celebrities turn up in large numbers to offer worship to this Ganesha idol.

Darshan timings for Lalbaugcha Raja:

Ganesh Utsav at Lalbaugcha Raja will begin at 4 am on Thursday, September 13. The Lalbaugcha Raja darshan for public began from 6 am onwards on September 13. The darshan can be done for 24 hours till September 22.

Aarti timings at Lalbaugcha Raja:

Morning aarti timings at Lalbaugcha Raja: 12:30 PM

Evening aarti timings at Lalbaugcha Raja: 8:30 PM

What security arrangements have been made for Lalbaugcha Raja?

With over two crore devotees expected to visit Lalbaugcha Raja, there are strict security and crowd-management measures in place. This year, over 180 CCTV cameras have been installed on premises. Apart from police protection, 5,000 trained volunteers will be stationed across the pandal, 1000 of whom are women and 200 trained in firefighting by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.