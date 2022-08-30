Gandhi or Non-Gandhi? Check top contenders for President post

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 30: After two decades, Congress is set for an election to choose its President. Though the Congress chief has been occupied by the Gandhi family for years, in the wake of the recent developments within the party, it is likely that a non-Gandhi will sit at the top leadership post of the party after this year's elections.

While the question 'will a non-Gandhi' hold the Congress chief post remain unanswered, several probable names have come out on who will be the next Congress president.

None of the Gandhis keen to lead?

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly declined offers to take up the top job again. He was party president from 2017 to 2019.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi, who was tasked to improve party numbers in Uttar Pradesh has not been successful, especially with the debacle in the state polls earlier this year.

Meanwhile, interim president Sonia Gandhi has said that she would not continue in her role due to health conditions. Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving party president and has been at the helm since 1998 barring a two-year period between 2017-19 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

'Will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief,’ says veteran Mallikarjun Kharge

If not a Gandhi, then who?

The name of the 71-year-old Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, a Gandhi loyalist, has appeared as a 'suitable' non-Gandhi contender for the top party position.

Some say that Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior Dalit leader can be the choice if the party has to fill the post outside the Gandhi family.

Shashi Tharoor is reportedly exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it.

G-23 goes into a huddle

The group of dissenters within the Congress, also called the G-23 are willing to contest the election.

The group of 23 dissenters, which includes former union ministers, chief ministers, and incumbent MPs, had written to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for an extensive overhaul of the organisation.

Shashi Tharoor to contest Congress President polls? His call for 'free and fair' contest sparks buzz

Ending speculation, the Congress on August 28 announced that elections for its president will be held on October 17 while the winner will be declared two days later, asserting that it is the only party in the country which undertakes such a democratic exercise.

The party, which last held the election for the post in November 2000, has often faced criticism from the BJP over dynastic politics due to the control of the Gandhi family over its affairs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 17:38 [IST]