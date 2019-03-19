  • search
    Gallantry Awards 2019: President Kovind honours armed forces personnel

    New Delhi, Mar 19: President Ram Nath Kovind on conferred Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others at a event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

    On the eve of the 70th Republic Day, President Kovind had approved 411 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others.

    These include one Ashoka Chakra, four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras, 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 51 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, one Bar to Yudh Seva Medal, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 120 Vishisht Seva Medals, six Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 103 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry),five Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 35 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), nine Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).

