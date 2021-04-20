YouTube
    upsc

    Full list of UPSC exams postponed

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The UPSC or Union Public Service Commission has postponed tests and interviews of several exams owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

    Full list of UPSC exams postponed

    In an official statement, the Commission said, "the Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present."

    The revised scheduled would be notified on the official website soon. When the dates are decided candidates would be given a notice of at least 15 days. Any other decision of the Commission in respect of the examinations, recruitments and interviews will be promptly made available on the commission's website, the official statement also said.

    Full list of UPSC exams postponed:

    1. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EO/AO) Recruitment Test 2020, scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021, stands deferred.
    2. The Personality Tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES/ISS) 2020, scheduled from April 20-23, 2021 stand deferred.
    3. The Civil Services Examination, scheduled from 26 April-18 June 2021 and the recruitment tests are also deferred till further notice.
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
