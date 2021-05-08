Full list of states which have announced lockdown

Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 till 24; All hotels, pubs and bars to stay shut

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: Several states have imposed lockdowns in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

While some states have imposed a complete lockdown with only essential services being allowed, some have introduced curbs to beat the spread of the virus. Here is a list of all the states that have imposed curbs and lockdowns.

West Bengal: The Bengal government has imposed curbs and said that shops would be allowed to function only during the time slots allocated. The number of invitees at Weddings has been restricted to 50

Odisha: A 14 day lockdown has been announced from May 5 onwards. The lockdown until May 19 will remain in force in all 30 districts.

Bihar: A lockdown has been imposed between May 4 and May 15, following consultations with health experts.

Maharashtra: The lockdown like curbs have been extended till May 15. Government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with just 15 percent attendance.

Uttar Pradesh: The state has extended the partial corona curfew will 7 am on May 10.

Madhya Pradesh: A Janta Curfew is in place until May 15. There is also weekend lockdown in place until May 17, 6 am.

Himachal Pradesh: A 10 day curfew is in force until May 17.

Rajasthan: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, Rajasthan has announced a stringent lockdown in the state. The lockdown would come into effect from May 10 and will be in force until May 24.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown to beat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown would come into effect from May 10 and will be in force till May 24.

Karnataka: Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, a fresh set of lockdown guidelines have been issued. The lockdown would commence on May 10 and would be in force until May 24.

Kerala: A lockdown is in force until May 16 to break the chain of the COVID-19 transmission.

Goa: There would be a 15 day curfew between May 9 and May 23.

Night curfew in states: Nagaland, Tripura, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Assam