Full grown crocodile rescued from Sunderbans

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, May 29: A full-grown crocodile was rescued from a waterbody at a village in the Sundarbans region of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

The female crocodile, 9.6 feet long, was rescued from the waterbody in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, he said.

The crocodile is believed to have escaped an overflown creek in the region, hit hard by cyclone Yaas and the high tides that led to flooding, the forest official said.

As the reptile was spotted by the villagers, a huge crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot, he said.

Forest officials rushed to the area and cordoned off the waterbody, he added.

After attempts for several hours, the crocodile was netted, the official said.

It was later checked by a veterinary doctor and released at the Lothian Wildlife Sanctuary.

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9:20 [IST]