YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full grown crocodile rescued from Sunderbans

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 29: A full-grown crocodile was rescued from a waterbody at a village in the Sundarbans region of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

    The female crocodile, 9.6 feet long, was rescued from the waterbody in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, he said.

    Full grown crocodile rescued from Sunderbans

    The crocodile is believed to have escaped an overflown creek in the region, hit hard by cyclone Yaas and the high tides that led to flooding, the forest official said.

    Indonesia crocodile stuck in a tyre for years, now authorities offer a reward for removing itIndonesia crocodile stuck in a tyre for years, now authorities offer a reward for removing it

    As the reptile was spotted by the villagers, a huge crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot, he said.

    Forest officials rushed to the area and cordoned off the waterbody, he added.

    After attempts for several hours, the crocodile was netted, the official said.

    It was later checked by a veterinary doctor and released at the Lothian Wildlife Sanctuary.

    More CROCODILE News  

    Read more about:

    crocodile

    Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X