  • search

Fuel price: Tax cut unlikely, Centre may wait for states to act

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 11: With Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, the question is will the Centre implement a cut in taxes. There is rising pressure on the government, but it did not want its welfare schemes to suffer for want of revenue.

    The BJP has blamed global factors for the rise in fuel prices. We are standing with the people. We are trying to redress the issue, Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference.

    Fuel price: Tax cut unlikely, Centre may wait for states to act

    Several officials have told the government that if foes in for a Rs 2 per litre reduction, then it would impact the revenue at least by Rs 28,000 crore. The government would instead wait for more states to reduce VAT as a result of which the prices would come down. This would in turn not impact the Centre's tax collection.

    Also Read | Bharat Bandh to talk about rise in petroleum product, high VAT and even Rafale

    There has been an uproar over the hike in fuel prices. The Opposition had even organised a Bharat Bandh over this issue on Monday.

    Meanwhile Petroleum Minister is said to have met with BJP chief, Amit Shah over this issue. The government feels that a cut in duties will hit the rupee as well as the interest rates due to the fallout on the bond market. This could lead to far bigger loss of nearly Rs 28,000 crore, the government also feels.

    Read more about:

    vat fuel price hike central government state government

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue