Fruit Chai latest addition to bizarre food combo list; Netizens ask 'Why?'

New Delhi, Mar 24: Chai is not just a drink; it is a way of life for us Indians. Wherever you go, from offices to markets to trains, you will always find people lined up for a cup of that sweet, milky and delicious drink.

However, in the latest bizarre fusion food creation, Fruit chai meets Apple, Chickoo and it's worse than it sounds.

Tea infused with the flavour of fruits isn't uncommon. But combining desi style chai with a heady mix of fresh fruit is a rarity. A Surat tea vendor has experimented with its traditional ingredients by adding fruits like Apple, Banana and Chickoo in it.

This is not for the first time that we are coming across some bizarre food fusion. Earlier the 'Masala Dosa' ice cream rolls, Ruh Afza Chai and Candy crush Parantha have made the internet go crazy.

In the video it can be seen vendor adding some milk to utensil on stove and then begins to pour in slices of various fruits. To prepare the odd recipe, he then adds banana, chikoo (Sapodilla), an apple. The fruits are grated into the tea as the beverage boils in a pot. Good luck watching this video:

In an Instagram video uploaded by food content creator '@_chow._.down_', we could see a street vendor create a tea that has left all viewers confused. This video soon intrigued foodies all over and garnered over 1.2 million views and 66k likes in a short span of time.

While a slew of users asked 'Why?' as they watched the experimental tea. A netizen wrote, "Bas yahi baaki tha hona chai ke saath," another shared, "It's really unhealthy avoid such thing in life." A user also added a disclaimer for everyone to "not to try such things at home."