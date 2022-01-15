'Central Vista stretch required for Republic Day parade will be ready in time, some facilities later'

From this year, Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23: Here is why

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture.

Last year, the Government of India announced to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on 23rd January, as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. January 23 is dedicated to the indomitable personality of Netaji.

Along with Parakram Divas, other such days which have become a yearly affair are:

August 14- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

October 31- Ekta Divas -National Unity Day (Birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel)

November 15-Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Bhagwan Birsa Munda's Birthday)

November 26- Constitution Day

December 26- Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to 4 Sahibzadas)

The centre has drawn up plans to promote sites across the country associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Last year, in October, news agency PTI had reported that the Tourism Ministry was planning curated tours as part of events to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind government, the provisional government that was announced by Bose on October 21, 1943.

"Identification of such sites has been done and will include multiple routes. We have prepared curated itineraries that cover destinations connected to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The itineraries will be given to tour operators to promote sites related to Netaji," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.