    From Modi to Rahul, how leaders reacted to Sheila Dikshit’s demise

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi. She was 81.

    Soon after the news broke of her demise on Saturday, condolences started to pour in. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi paid rich trinutes to the leader.

    Sheila Dikshit
    Sheila Dikshit

    President Ram Nath Kovind, in a tweet, said, "Sad to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

    In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said. Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said.

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated by the death of Dikshit whom he called a beloved daughter of the party.

    I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.

    My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief, Rahul tweeted.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature. Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!"

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

    "Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
