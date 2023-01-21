From Hydrogen Hubs to H2 Highways, India’s roadmap for Green Hydrogen is here

What is a Hydrogen train? Here is how it works

From Hydrogen Hubs to new fertilizer plants, here is a look at the various goals India has set to transform the Green Hydrogen vision into a successful reality.

With its sight set on becoming energy independent by 2045 and achieving net Zero emissions by 2070, Indian government's National Green Hydrogen Mission is the country's blueprint to establish a green hydrogen ecosystem and tap the opportunities of this sunrise sector.

Firming up its Hydrogen Mission, the government last week published a 28-page policy document that etches the plan and the targets and mandates for various sectors to make the country a market leader in Green Hydrogen.

From hydrogen hubs to new fertilizer plants, here is a look at the various goals and objectives India has set to transform the country's Green Hydrogen vision into a successful reality.

The objective

As India's growth story unfolds, its demand for energy and resources is set to rise. Energy use, which doubled in the last 20 years, is likely to grow by at least another 25 per cent by 2030.

"Green Hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has the potential to play a key role in such low-carbon and self-reliant economic pathways," the document titled 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' read.

The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India the 'global hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This will contribute to India's aim to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition," it read.

What’s so green about the government's Green Hydrogen Mission?

For this, India plans to:

replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel based feedstocks with renewable fuels and feedstocks based on Green Hydrogen

Replace Hydrogen produced from fossil fuel sources with Green Hydrogen

produce steel with Green Hydrogen

use Green Hydrogen-derived synthetic fuels (including Green Ammonia, Green Methanol, etc.)

make India a leader in technology and manufacturing of electrolysers and other enabling technologies for Green Hydrogen.

Hydrogen Hubs

Given the technical and logistical challenges that come with transporting Hydrogen over long distances, a production and utilisation model would be worked out to enhance viability of Green Hydrogen projects in the initial years.

"The producers and consumers of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives will be encouraged to pool resources and develop projects in a coordinated manner in the form of large-scale Hydrogen Hubs," the document detailed.

The Mission will identify and develop regions capable of supporting large scale production and/or utilization of Hydrogen as Green Hydrogen Hubs and plans to set up at least two such Green Hydrogen hubs in the initial phase (up to 2025-26).

Regions with clusters of refineries or fertiliser production plans would be treated as potential locations for such hubs and "Pilot projects in emerging applications such as steel production, mobility, ports development etc. will also be promoted within these Hubs to take advantage of the existing ecosystem."

Corridors connecting such Hubs will be developed as Green Hydrogen mobility corridors by setting up sufficient refuelling infrastructure and Hydrogen supply arrangements along such routes.

Hydrogen Highways

The new policy also rolls out the government's plan to create 'Hydrogen Highways' where Green Hydrogen production projects, refueling stations will be built en route. Such facilities will enable the Hydrogen-fueled instate buses and commercial vehicles to ply on such routes.

"The Mission will also explore the possibility of blending Green Hydrogen based Methanol/Ethanol and other synthetic fuels derived from Green Hydrogen in automobile fuels," the document read.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission "proposes to support deployment of FCEV [fuel-cell electric vehicle] buses and trucks, in a phased manner on pilot basis [sic]", says the document, adding that the pilot projects will help inter-city bus and truck operators gain experience with using hydrogen as a fuel.

Replacing Grey H2 with Green

India consumes about 5 MMT of Grey Hydrogen annually and out of this, almost 99 per cent is used in petroleum refining and manufacture of ammonia for fertilizers. The policy document talks about substituting Grey Hydrogen with Green Hydrogen, which will reduce both carbon footprint as well as dependence on imported fossil fuels.

"In order to create bulk demand and scale up production of Green Hydrogen, the Government of India will specify a minimum share of consumption of green hydrogen or its derivative products such as green ammonia, green methanol etc. by designated consumers as energy or feedstock," it said.

Green Steel

According to the document, steel production is one of the potential sectors where Green Hydrogen can replace fossil fuels. Since the cost of Green Hydrogen is very high at present, the steel plants could begin by blending a small percentage of Green Hydrogen in their process and increase it as the scenario becomes more cost-effective and the technology advances.

"Further upcoming steel plants should be capable of operating with Green Hydrogen. This would ensure that these plants are able to participate in future global low-carbon Steel markets. Green field projects aiming at 100% green steel will also be considered," the document read.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:12 [IST]