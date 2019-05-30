  • search
    From divider in chief to uniter in chief: The change in stance by Time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 30: Weeks after TIME magazine featured Narendra Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline, it has now run an article that says no Prime Minister has united India in decades the way he has done.

    The article comes just days after BJP secured a landslide victory in the country's general elections, winning 303 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha.

    Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms levelled at Modi's policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades," Ladwa writes.

    Sonia, Rahul to attend Modi's swearing-in; Who else would be there at the grand ceremony

    Ladwa, who in 2014 had led the Research Analysis and Messaging division of the Narendra Modi for Prime Minister campaign, further writes that Modi won a massive mandate as he managed to transcend India's greatest fault line: the class divide.

    The article is published in the TIME Ideas section, which the publication said hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
