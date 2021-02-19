YouTube
    Fresh terror attack in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar, two cops martyred

    New Delhi, Feb 19: A fresh terror attack took place in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar. Two policemen of the Jammu and Kashmir police force have been martyred in the attack.

    In an unprovoked attack terrorists attacked policemen deployed at Baghat town in the outskirts of Srinagar. The area was immediately cordoned off.

    Fresh terror attack in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar

    In a separate incident, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

    2 years of Pulwama terror attack: Will not forget, say Rajnath Singh, Shah

    Earlier this week, a hotel worker of the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar was injured in a terror attack. A group called the Muslim Janbaaz Force claimed responsibility for the attack. The group also warned of more attacks.

