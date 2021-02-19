Fresh terror attack in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar, two cops martyred

Two day curfew in Srinagar ahead of 1st anniversary of Article 370 repeal

New Delhi, Feb 19:

New Delhi, Feb 19: A fresh terror attack took place in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar. Two policemen of the Jammu and Kashmir police force have been martyred in the attack.

In an unprovoked attack terrorists attacked policemen deployed at Baghat town in the outskirts of Srinagar. The area was immediately cordoned off.

In a separate incident, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

Earlier this week, a hotel worker of the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar was injured in a terror attack. A group called the Muslim Janbaaz Force claimed responsibility for the attack. The group also warned of more attacks.