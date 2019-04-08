  • search
    Fresh set of jumlas: Arvind Kejriwal on BJP manifesto

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto "fresh set of jumlas" and said the duo -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah -- doesn't have the courage to speak on demonetisation.

    "BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    rime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the BJP's manifesto in the presence of senior party leaders, including president Amit Shah who said the 'Sankalp Patra' makes 75 pledges and promises to fulfil all expectations of the people.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's BJP's full manifesto

    The 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) comes three days before the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11.

    The BJP chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided a decisive government in the last five years and dared to carry out surgical strikes and air strikes on the foundation of terror.

    With its strikes on terror, the Modi-led government sent out the strong message that India cannot be taken lightly, he added.

    India's development from 2014 to 2019 will be written in golden words in history, he asserted at the launch of the party's manifesto.

    arvind kejriwal narendra modi election manifesto lok sabha elections 2019 bjp

    Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
