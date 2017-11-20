Frenemies? Why Dalai Lama wants India, China to work together

New Delhi, Nov 20: The neighbouring countries India and China have been at the loggerheads since ages. The tense relationship between the two countries saw an ugly turn of an event during the Doklam stand-off earlier this year.

The 'Cold War-like situation' between the two countries has put the entire Asian region under threat. In spite of all the differences, China and India continue to work together in various spheres, especially in the fields of business and culture.

However, on Sunday Dalai Lama insists that the two countries need to work together at a "practical level" as they have "great potential".

"I think, a great potential... India and China combined are doing more compassionate work... At a practical level also. Imagine two billion people working together," he told during an event at the national capital.

The 82-year-old Buddhist monk, who has lived in India in self-imposed exile since 1959, said neither country had the "ability to destroy the other". "Whether you like it or not, you have to live side by side," he said.

He said India and China share an ancient spiritual connection. The Tibetan spiritual leader added that Chinese Buddhist traveller Hsuan Tsang visited Nalanda (now in Bihar) and brought Nalanda Buddhist tradition to China.

"All thinkers of Nalanda are Indians. So, the Nalanda's tradition is India's tradition. The Nalanda tradition had turned Tibetans, who were warriors, into more compassionate, peaceful and non-violent people," he added.

"So sometimes in Delhi, teasing my Indian friend, (I say) if Tibet still remained in the previous way of life, like Mongols, Chinese invasion may not have taken place," the Dalai Lama laughed.

He said nobody in the world wanted violence but it was happening "because our minds are dominated by destructive emotions due to short-sightedness".

"Nobody wants problems. Yet, many problems are our own creation."

The Dalai Lama said the existing modern education was oriented to material values. India can take lead in improving the education system by combining modern education with ancient knowledge, he suggested.

Now, it needs to be seen if China and India would honour the Dalai Lama's suggestion and decide to work together in a more holistic manner forgetting all ills against each other.

It seems unlikely, as there is a lot of Chinese opposition to India giving shelter to the Dalai Lama.

OneIndia News