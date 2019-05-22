Just In
Freedom is at your doorstep: Why you should chose Provident
Beating traffic and connectivity are two of the major concerns for anyone living in a major city. There is a solution to both, thanks to Freedom by Provident.
Located near Siruseri IT Park in Chennai, this project is the solution to all your woes and also towards realising your dream home.
Freedom by Provident is a 31 acre project situated neat the Siruseri IT park in Chennai. Its proximity to the IT corridor of Chennai or OMR and some of the premium educational institutions is what makes this a great investment. However what you should do is hurry to book your dream home. While the 2 and 3 bedrooms are currently available, the apartments in Sectors B,C and D are sold out.
The project is located at 41/2, Dr. Abdul Kalam Road, Near Siruseri IT Park, Pudupakkam Village, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 603103.
Why buy Freedom by Provident:
The commute is a breeze
Situated in the IT hub or OMR
A blessing for children as it it in close proximity to some of the top educational institutions such as Padma Seshadri School (behind Siruseri IT Park), DAV Public School (in Egattur), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sathyabama University and Hindustan Engineering College.
Malls, entertainment zones and more importantly hospitals are within a 10 kilometre radius.
It caters to a happy family outing as your home is just 10 kilometres away from the Kovalam beach.
What you get by investing in Freedom by Provident:
Well designed amenities such as a Clubhouse, with an indoor swimming pool, gymnasium and a convenience store.
A multipurpose hall and open air theatre.
A landscape garden, basketball court, badminton court, play area for kids and also an old folks area.
What you pay:
The 2 and 3 BHK homes start from Rs 29.99 lakh only.
|Po.no
|Candidate's Name
|Votes
|Party
|1
|Dayanidhi Maran
|448911
|DMK
|2
|Sam Paul. S.r.
|147391
|PMK