Free vaccination to all aged above 18 in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

India

pti-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 21: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that it will provide free COVID vaccination to all aged above 18.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed this through a tweet message. Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.

From the beginning the state government has been providing vaccine to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state.