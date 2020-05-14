Free food grain supply to all migrants for next 2 months: FM Sitharaman

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the migrants will get free food grain supply for the next two months.

"Free foodgrain supply to migrants for 2 months now expanded for those who don't have NFSA or state cards. 5 kg of wheat or rice or 1 kg of chana to be provided," FM Sitharaman said.

"Close to 8 crore migrants will benefit from this and Centre will bear the cost. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention," she added.

"The state government is responsible for implementation of these measures, identification of migrants and full distribution and for providing detailed guidelines," Sitharaman further said.