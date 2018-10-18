Franco Mulakkal 'should be ashamed of himself', says Bishop's brother

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18: The brother of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has lashed out at the clergyman over the grand welcome he got in Jalandhar saying that " he should be ashamed of himself". Mulakkal's brother strongly objected to the rousing welcome he from his supporters and said that the court has granted bail which does not mean that he is innocent.

A smiling Bishop Franco Mulakkal was showered with rose petals when he returned to Jalandhar, and visuals showed him being welcomed with a huge garland. He reached the Bishop House on Wednesday evening, and was received by a large number of supporters, nuns, and the current administrative Bishop.

"Court granted him bail, I won't say anything on that but he isn't inncoent. The way he was welcomed in Jalandhar, I object aginst that. Being a religious figure, he should be ashamed of himself. He seems to be unapologetic," Franco Mulakkal's brother told news agency ANI.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 on charges of raping a nun at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploiting her on many occasions.

Mulakkal, who pleaded not guilty, was granted bail on his second attempt. In his petition, he claimed he was kept in police remand for almost 30 days and had cooperated with the investigation proceedings as well.

However, his initial bail application was rejected by the court, based on the prosecution's advice that releasing the bishop would result in subverting the case by influencing the witnesses. Besides, the police also opposed the bail application, saying the investigation was still proceeding in the case. While granting bail, the court directed Mulakkal to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala except for appearing before the probe officer once every two weeks.

The condition will be applicable till a chargesheet is filed. A large number of people, including his supporters and independent MLA P C George, greeted the 54-year-old clergyman as he came out of the jail. A prayer meeting was held in front of the jail in anticipation of his release.