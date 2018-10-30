Fragmented Third Front in Rajasthan unlikely to pose any threat to BJP and Congress

New Delhi, Oct 30: The proposed Third Front in Rajasthan is unlikely to pose any challenge either to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress as there is no unity and unanimity in the front. In such a situation the electoral contest is once again between the BJP and the Congress in the state. The Third Front is divided into several groups.

Besides the BJP and the Congress contesting Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Left Front, Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal have made a Democratic Front to contest elections jointly while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Part (AAP), Bharat Wahini Party of Ghanshyam Tiwari, Jamidara Party and independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party are also in the fray but as independent entities.

Loktantric Morcha (Democratic Front) is already in place while the outfit led by Ghanshyan Tiwari called Bharat Wahini Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Hanuman Beniwal joined hands on October 29, 2018 to contest elections jointly while the BSP, AAP and Jamidara Party are out of this alliance and want to contest elections with their own strength.

Sources said that inner contradictions among these political parties have failed to make any strong Third Front that could proved to be a formidable challenge to the BJP and the Congress. However, these political parties will definitely cause some trouble to the Congress and the BJP candidates in certain areas.

The BSP, CPM and Jamidara Party had also contested 2013 Assembly elections in the state. There were talks of the BSP and the Congress alliance in the state but BSP chief Mayawati announced contesting election on all the 200 seats alone in the state. The party has its influence in the eastern and northern Rajasthan.

As far as Democratic Front is concerned, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Loktantrik Janata Dal patronized by Sharad Yadav and Samajwadi Party, they don't have any support base in the state. But except the CPM, none of these parties have any influence in the state. So virtually it a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress while presence of many other parties is just on paper or more to make them counted as a political party. They are not here to win elections for sure, said a political analyst.