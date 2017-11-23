Four-year-old allegedly rapes classmate, cops unsure how to proceed with case

In what is truly hard to believe, an FIR has been filed against a four-and-a-half-year-old boy for allegedly raping his classmate of the same age in a Delhi school. This has left the police clueless as they are unsure how to proceed with the case because of the suspect's age, said reports.

The accused child is said to have used his finger and a pencil to assault his classmate.

The mental health experts, however, say that it is not possible for a four-year-old to understand sexual behaviour.

The incident came to light after the girl complained of pain in her lower abdomen after returning from school on Friday, victim's mother stated in her complaint. After this, the child narrated the entire incident to her mother who then approached the police.

There was no school staff present in either the classroom or washroom at the time of the assault, said an HT report.

When the mother approached the school authorities, they allegedly did not cooperate and asked her to give a written complaint.

The police have begun probe in this matter.

