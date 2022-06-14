YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four accused in terror funding case arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Jun 14: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir in a case of recruitment of operatives for a terrorist organisation and funding, an ATS official said on Tuesday.

    With this, the state ATS has caught four people so far since May this year in the terror funding and recruitment case.

    Four accused in terror funding case arrested
    Representational Image

    Elaborating on the latest action, the official said they have arrested a 32-year-old man from Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir and will produce him in a court on Tuesday.

    "The suspect is accused of transferring funds into the accounts of Juanid Mohammad Ata Mohammad, another accused who was arrested by the ATS on May 24. We are conducting further probe into the case," the official said.

    Junaid was arrested for his alleged role in the recruitment of operatives for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to officials.

    On Monday, a Maharashtra ATS official said they had on arrested one Inamul Haq from Uttar Pradesh.

    Haq was already arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March this year for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based LeT and radicalising youth. He was in a jail in UP, from where the Maharashtra ATS took his custody.

    As per police, Junaid, a native of Khamgaon village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, who had been working in Pune for the past few years, was in touch with some active members of the LeT's terror network through social media platforms.

    Following Junaid's arrest, the Maharashtra ATS had also caught one Aftab Hussain Shah from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More TERROR FUNDING News  

    Read more about:

    terror funding

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X