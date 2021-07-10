YouTube
    Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition stable

    Lucknow, July 10: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is stable, the hospital said.

    Former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s condition stable

    "The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," the SGPGIMS said in a statement.

    Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

    Eighty-nine-year-old Singh, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

    Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

    (With PTI inputs)

