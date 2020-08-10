Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Aug 20: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19. Mukherjee had gone to the hospital for a separate procedure

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,''On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.''

In 2014, Mukherjee underwent heart procedure after doctors detected a blockage. The doctors immediately conducted angioplasty and installed a stent, a small mesh tube that's used to treat narrow or weak arteries.

With 62,064 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 22,15,075.

Of these, 6,34,945 are active cases, while 15,35,744 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 1007 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 44,386. For the last four days, now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 60,000.