Former PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, improving

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to AIIMS, is stable and improving, a hospital official said on Friday.

    Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following fever.

    The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

    "His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official said.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 15:10 [IST]
    X