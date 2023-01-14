Former IPL chief Lalit Modi on external oxygen support

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lalit Modi has said that he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks.

New Delhi, Jan 14: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a corona infection and pneumonia attack, he revealed on his Instagram page.

Modi has claimed that has been placed on external oxygen support. The former IPL chairmane stated that he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and has "profound pneumonia" after which he is hospitalised while sharing a few photos.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," he said on Instagram.

In a follow up post, Lalit Modi shared a picture with his doctors, whom, he called as his "saviours". "With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," he added.

"I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the @vistajet crew. Who were better then par excellence. Thank u my friend @thomasflohrvista 🤗🙏🏾😘," he continued.

Lalit Modi served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008-10. He was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005-10. He has also served as the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005-09 and 2014-15), and as the vice president of the Punjab Cricket Association.

A few months ago, he was in the news after shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen. His tweet created confusion among netizens as they assumed that Lalit Modi had married the Bollywood actress. In no time, Lalit issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married."