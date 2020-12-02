Former HC judge, Justice Karnan arrested for defamatory comments against judges’ wives

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 02: Justice C S Karnan, former High Court judge has been arrested in Chennai.

He has been accused of making alleged defamatory remarks against the wives of judges and women judges. The former judge was arrested by the Chennai police.

He had allegedly made offensive and defamatory comments against the wives of both Supreme Court and High Court judges and uploaded them online.

On October 27, the Chennai police cyber cell had registered a case against him following a complaint by a lawyer of the Madras High Court. He is alleged to have made objectionable comments against women threatening judicial officers and spouses of judges with sexual violence.

A video also shows the former judge alleging that some judges of the SC and HC sexually assaulted women court staff and women judges. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had sentenced him to six months imprisonment in May 2017 after he was found guilty by a seven judge Bench for contempt of the Supreme Court, judiciary and judicial process.