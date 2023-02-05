Former cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for ‘verbally abusing, thrashing’ wife while ‘drunk’

YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 05: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli again got into trouble after his wife Andrea Hewitt filed a FIR with Bandra Police on Friday.

    Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol.

    Kambli booked for abusing wife

    The cricketer has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 9:45 [IST]
