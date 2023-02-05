Pak actress vows to marry Zimbabwean if they beat India; gets trolled badly

Temple run for Cricket India: Surya and Co. offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Pak cricketer Babar Azam in trouble as private pics, videos and audios of alleged sexting leaked online

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for ‘verbally abusing, thrashing’ wife while ‘drunk’

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 05: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli again got into trouble after his wife Andrea Hewitt filed a FIR with Bandra Police on Friday.

Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol.

The cricketer has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 9:45 [IST]